Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 991 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $250.72 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

