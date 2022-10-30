Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

