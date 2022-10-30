Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,868 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

