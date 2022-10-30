Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $243.25 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

