Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $171.58 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $323.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.14.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.