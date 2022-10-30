VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,199 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $59,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,927,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,008,000 after buying an additional 354,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 68,708 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 377,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

