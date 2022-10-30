Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 228.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 338,154 shares of company stock worth $11,171,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

