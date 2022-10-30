Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $175.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $336.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.42.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $199.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.87 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

