Wedbush Trims Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Target Price to $55.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

