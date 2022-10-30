Wedbush Trims Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Target Price to $55.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of COOP stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
