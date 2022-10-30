Wells Fargo & Company Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $122.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.73.

MMM stock opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.83. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 197,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

