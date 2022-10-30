Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.