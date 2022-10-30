Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DLR opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $124.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

