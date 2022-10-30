Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Prologis by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 37.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.22.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average of $125.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

