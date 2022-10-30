Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

