Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 128,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,096,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 35,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,491,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

