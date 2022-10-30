ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 12,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 220,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZK International Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of ZK International Group worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

