zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Shares Down 20.9%

zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Rating) fell 20.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $303.00 and last traded at $303.00. 24 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.79.

zooplus SE operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

