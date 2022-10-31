1,765 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 226.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 45.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,043,000 after buying an additional 441,655 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after buying an additional 321,702 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 136.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 538,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,310,000 after buying an additional 310,927 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Shares of WCN opened at $132.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day moving average of $132.23. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.
Insider Activity at Waste Connections
In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
