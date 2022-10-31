1,765 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 226.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 45.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,043,000 after buying an additional 441,655 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after buying an additional 321,702 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 136.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 538,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,310,000 after buying an additional 310,927 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $132.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day moving average of $132.23. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.