2,989 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 19.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $120.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.