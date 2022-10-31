6,820 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 304,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 74,140 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 677,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,039 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

CFG opened at $40.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

