Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.8 %

AMD opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.27.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.84.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

