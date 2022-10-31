Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AON by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $289.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.26.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

