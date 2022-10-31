Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $13,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 308,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $2,180,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 48.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 88,049 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 3.5 %

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

ACRE opened at $12.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $670.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.