Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Position Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $243.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.90. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

