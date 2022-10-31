Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 237.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

