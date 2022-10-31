Aviva PLC Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $205,920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Activity

Garmin Price Performance

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $148.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.