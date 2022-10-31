Aviva PLC Has $10.72 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,042 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

