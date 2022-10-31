Aviva PLC Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

NYSE DPZ opened at $334.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

