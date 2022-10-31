Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $68.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

