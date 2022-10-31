Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $96.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $192.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.