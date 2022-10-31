Aviva PLC Purchases 51,219 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,219 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

