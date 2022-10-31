Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

