Aviva PLC Sells 33,747 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,747 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 61.6% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 444,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,217 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $805,422. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

