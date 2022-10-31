Aviva PLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 539,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,118,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $30.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

