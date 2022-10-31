Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

