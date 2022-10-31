Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $221.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $196.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.13.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.77.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 16,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 336.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,591,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 159.1% in the third quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

