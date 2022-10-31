CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF stock opened at $105.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

