CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 383,411 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 90.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 209.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.