CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,703 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

