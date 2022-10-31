Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Cigna by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cigna by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CI opened at $324.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $325.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day moving average of $274.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

