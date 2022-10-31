Citigroup Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $39.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. Compass Point decreased their price target on OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered OneMain from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on OneMain to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.09.

OneMain Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of OMF opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OneMain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.5% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

