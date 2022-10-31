Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 141.8% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $30,093,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.