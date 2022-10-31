Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stake Cut by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Consolidated Water worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWCO opened at $18.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

