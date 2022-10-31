Cowen Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $293.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $280.00 to $293.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.52.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $274.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $274.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.40.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

