Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,819 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Crown worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,181,000 after purchasing an additional 235,538 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK opened at $68.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.35%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

