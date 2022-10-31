Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,705. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI stock opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

