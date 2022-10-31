Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $260.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

