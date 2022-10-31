Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $150.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.41. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

