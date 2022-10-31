Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after buying an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after buying an additional 122,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,313,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,729,000 after buying an additional 107,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,861 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.