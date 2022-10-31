Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $43,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $58.70 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

